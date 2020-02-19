Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite this year’s lack of winter weather, we have the perfect winter spot for those of you who love the outdoors. CBS3’s Pat Gallen headed to Jack Frost Mountain to learn some things — and have some fun.
White Haven, Pennsylvania is a winter wonderland.
Jack Frost Mountain has some of the best skiing in the state.
But, while you’re out having fun, who’s making sure you’re safe?
In this week’s segment of Pat Does That, Pat learned what it takes to be a member of the ski patrol.
For more information on Jack Frost Mountain, click here.
Watch this week’s Pat Does That in the video above.
