PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The PATCO Speedline is running low on its supply of FREEDOM Fare Cards because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Delaware River Port Authority says the cards are manufactured by Paragon ID in China.
Paragon has shut down its factory because of the virus.
They were supposed to deliver 30,000 cards to the DRPA this week.
Right now, the PATCO system only has 700 cards available.
“Through the vendor, who is Paragon, they were able to locate 10,000 cards in the United Kingdom,” DRPA CEO John Hanson said. “They’ve been shipped to Paragon’s plant in the United States and they’re being printed right now for use.”
The DRPA expects to receive the shipment by the end of the week.
