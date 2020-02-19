BROWNS MILL, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say the father of a boy who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Brown Mills, Pemberton Township, has been charged in connection to the death. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against 31-year-old Andrew Mack on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Mack was asleep in a bedroom of their home on Maricopa Trail in Brown Mills, around 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, with a loaded 9 mm handgun lying next to him, when his 4-year-old son Lincoln entered the room and took the gun.
According to prosecutors, Lincoln then took the gun and went into another room, where he was playing with his younger sister, and shot himself in the face. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Mack has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and the storage of firearms if minors may have access.
