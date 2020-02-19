Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man acquitted in the fatal stabbing of a real estate developer in Rittenhouse Square was sentenced to probation on Wednesday in a separate case. Michael White pleaded guilty to stealing a University of Pennsylvania police bicycle and was sentenced to two years probation.
White’s sentence will run concurrently with his other probation sentence for tampering with evidence.
White was sentenced to probation for tossing a knife after killing Sean Schellenger in Center City in July 2018.
He was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter in Schellenger’s death.
You must log in to post a comment.