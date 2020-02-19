



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cutting down on crime is a top priority for Philadelphia’s new top cop. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw discussed that and more with the rank and file. Wednesday was a first of its kind meet-and-greet set up by the Fraternal Order of Police so officers could meet face-to-face with Outlaw.

There were hugs, pictures and one-on-one moments with the woman now in charge of one of the largest police departments in the country.

One by one, Philadelphia police officers lined up to shake hands, take pictures and meet Outlaw on Wednesday. The welcoming reception was held at the FOP Lodge with officers getting up close and personal with the new commissioner.

“We’re just here to welcome Commissioner Outlaw. She’s new to the city, to put the face with the name,” FOP President John McNesby said, “and just make her feel comfortable, welcome and to meet some of our officers.”

“I think it’s great. The turnout is amazing and I’m excited really by the welcoming spirit that’s reflected here in this room,” Outlaw said.

That welcoming spirit is also met with excitement from fellow officers hoping the new commissioner brings change.

“It was a very intuitive interaction with the commissioner,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Mark Casey said. “I’m looking forward to working under her leadership and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

“I decided to come because I wanted to get an up-close and personal small discussion with her,” Philadelphia Police Officer Altovise Love-Craighead said. “I met her on the first day on Monday. I just felt like I needed to be here.”

Outlaw takes the reins over the fourth-largest police department in the United States with about 6,500 officers.

She’s also met with a city facing rising homicide rates and a department recently plagued with allegations of racism and sexual harassment issues.

“It’s really important for me to get to meet the rank and file,” Outlaw said. “We make a lot of policy decisions, a lot of unilateral decisions and it’s really easy to forget how the decisions that we make impact the people that are actually doing it. I think it’s important for them to feel comfortable enough to share whatever it is they want to share with me because we are all working through very exciting times of opportunity, but it’s times of change and reform as well.”

Police officers who got the chance to meet Outlaw say they feel optimistic that she will bring fresh eyes and real change to the department.