2 Philadelphia Police Cruisers Collide In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Philadelphia police cruisers collided in West Philadelphia, Wednesday morning. It happened on Market and 46th Streets, just after 5 a.m.
One officer is being treated for minor injuries.
At least one vehicle has moderate damage.
Police say the officers were not responding to a call when the crash happened. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
Police involved crash in #WestPhilly has 46th & Market St blocked. Minor damage and injuries. No civilian car involved. ALTS: Walnut or Ludlow. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/bXGY2iY45t
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 19, 2020
No civilian cars were involved.