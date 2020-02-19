2 Philadelphia Police Cruisers Collide In West Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Philadelphia police cruisers collided in West Philadelphia, Wednesday morning. It happened on Market and 46th Streets, just after 5 a.m.

One officer is being treated for minor injuries.

At least one vehicle has moderate damage.

Police say the officers were not responding to a call when the crash happened. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

No civilian cars were involved.