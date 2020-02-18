BREAKING:Triple Shooting In South Philadelphia Leaves 2 Men, Woman Injured, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three people were injured in a triple shooting in South Philadelphia Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Fitzgerald Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police say two men and a woman were shot — all are in stable condition.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the left hand, a 19-year-old man was shot once in the left side and a 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

