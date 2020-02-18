Comments
TURNERSVILLE, NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A New Jersey auto body shop owner is accused of defrauding customers. Ramon Torres operated ASAP Autoworx in Turnersville, New Jersey.
Prosecutors say Torres charged customers for repairs that were not completed and also charged for work on vehicles still under warranty.
He is charged with seven counts of theft by deception.
Anyone who believes they were a victim of fraud at ASAP Autoworkx is asked to contact New Jersey State Police.
