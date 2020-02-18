LIVE ON CBSN PHILLY:Installation Mass For New Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez At Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly released a veteran linebacker. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Birds have cut linebacker Nigel Bradham on Tuesday afternoon.

The eight-year veteran played in 58 games for the Birds in the last four seasons.

During his time with the Eagles, Bradham recorded two interceptions, three forced fumbles, five sacks, and two defensive touchdowns.

Releasing Bradham will save the Eagles $8 million under their salary cap, according to Schefter.

Schefter also reports there will be more cuts coming in the next month.

