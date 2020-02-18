PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly released a veteran linebacker. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Birds have cut linebacker Nigel Bradham on Tuesday afternoon.
The eight-year veteran played in 58 games for the Birds in the last four seasons.
During his time with the Eagles, Bradham recorded two interceptions, three forced fumbles, five sacks, and two defensive touchdowns.
Eagles are releasing veteran LB Nigel Bradham, who was just informed of Philadelphia’s decision, per source.
Another notable cut, with more ahead in next month.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020
Releasing Bradham will save the Eagles $8 million under their salary cap, according to Schefter.
Schefter also reports there will be more cuts coming in the next month.
