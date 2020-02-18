Comments
BROOKLAWN, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in Brooklawn, New Jersey are looking for the people responsible for throwing fireworks onto a home’s lawn and sparking a small fire. The incident happened on Feb. 15.
The fireworks caught a bush on fire.
Investigators say two vehicles involved in the incident were captured on surveillance images.
If you have any information on the incident or know the owners of the vehicles, call police at (856)456-0750.
