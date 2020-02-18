



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — It was a high-end smash-and-grab in Bucks County. The burglary suspects left behind a key piece of evidence that led to their arrests.

Police say this was a brazen burglary.

Not only did four people drive into this business and make off with seven dirt bikes, but they allegedly came back to get even more.

“That had steel doors on it, steel door jam with poles across it and they blasted that out along with the concrete,” Fun Center Powersports co-owner Alan Slezak said.

The side of Fun Center Powersports in Bensalem now looks different after police say four people drove a rented U-Haul into the business just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“They came in the side door, went over to the vehicles here, pushed these out to the side and got roughly seven vehicles it’s looking like at this point,” Slezak said.

He tells Eyewitness News that the four made off with about $100,000 worth of merchandise.

Bensalem police arrested the accused thieves about 40 minutes later.

“The officers were still checking the area and here comes this U-Haul truck speeding down Bristol Pike. They make a car stop on the truck,” Bensalem Police Director of Public Safety Fred Harran said.

Police say officers found motorcycle price tags in the back of the truck, but no motorbikes.

Now 18-year-old Thomas Dennis, 25-year-old Joshua Laboy-Rivera and 18-year-old Heyzer Perez-Maldonado, all of Philadelphia, remain behind bars.

“They took them back to the city of Philadelphia and within the 40 minutes, there was another crew waiting for them. Those guys stole the bikes, took the bikes from them. They didn’t steal them, they took the bikes from them and then they came back to get more. So they were being greedy,” Harran said.

That is when police say the men were busted.

A 16-year-old was also taken into custody but was later released.

“They’re going to be residents of Bucks County prison and they’re going to be there for some time,” said Harran.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the stolen dirt bikes, Bensalem police are asking you to give them a call at 215-633-3700.