Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Asbestos cleanup will keep James J. Sullivan Elementary School closed for the rest of the week. Crews are still removing asbestos found in a stairwell and several classrooms in the building in Wissinoming.
Starting Thursday, students and staff will be taken from Sullivan Elementary to another school on West Sedgley Avenue.
For updated information on asbestos, cleanup visit www.philasd.org and the school’s website at philasd.org/sullivan.
You must log in to post a comment.