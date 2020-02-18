BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) — Grief counselors will be on hand Tuesday at a Delaware County school where a 7-year-old student has died from complications of the flu. Matthew Wzorek was a second grader at Worrall Elementary School in Broomall.
His mother posted on Facebook saying the boy’s funeral was supposed to be today, but the Department of Health asked that people not attend.
Matthew’s teacher is also out sick with Influenza B.
The Marple Newtown School District is urging parents to keep their children home if they are sick, adding that any students showing flu symptoms will be sent home.
Health officials want to remind people to consult your doctor if you think you have the flu.
Flu symptoms include fever and chills, coughing, runny nose, sneezing, fatigue and muscle aches.
