By CBS3 Staff
Camden News


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Crews battled a major junkyard fire in Camden Tuesday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 1400 block of South Front Street.

Credit: CBS3

The heavy, black smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

Officials say firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from a pile of debris of crushed cars.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3:19 p.m. and the fire was placed under control at 4:21 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what started the fire.

