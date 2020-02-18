Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Crews battled a major junkyard fire in Camden Tuesday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 1400 block of South Front Street.
The heavy, black smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.
Officials say firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from a pile of debris of crushed cars.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3:19 p.m. and the fire was placed under control at 4:21 p.m.
No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what started the fire.
