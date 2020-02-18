Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A woman was caught on surveillance video robbing a Cherry Hill Dunkin’. Police say the robbery happened at the Dunkin’ located at 1410 Route 38 around 3:35 p.m. Feb. 9.
The woman allegedly entered the store and gave an employee a note demanding money.
She was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store, heading towards Chapel Avenue.
Officials say she then fled in an unknown direction in a vehicle believed to be a Volvo. The car is missing both rear wheel covers.
The suspect is a white female and approximately 30-40 years old. She was wearing a red and black hat with ear flaps and large sunglasses.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact Detective Ross Hensell at 856-432-8751.
