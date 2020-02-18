PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Catholics have lined up outside of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul as they wait to watch Philadelphia’s new archbishop be installed. Doors at the basilica opened early for those who had been waiting in line since this morning.

Parishioners cleared their schedules way ahead of this afternoon’s anticipated mass to make sure they didn’t miss it.

Doors at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul opened early for today’s 2pm installation of Archbishop Nelson Perez. Hear from Parishioners at 4pm @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/ryFGTJ7X0h — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) February 18, 2020

One woman says she met Nelson Perez back in 1989 when he was a priest in Spring Garden.

Today’s installation of Archbishop Nelson Perez is open to the public.

Although 2,500 people have been invited, no tickets are needed to accommodate the public. There will be seating for more than 2,000 people between the cathedral and the chapel next door.

In addition, folding chairs were added last night.

Every bishop in the United States was invited and although there will be seating assigned for dignitaries, the church wants to make this a moment for the community.

The new archbishop is bilingual and people on line are hoping he will unify the church.

“I was excited about being here,” Dr. Cassandra Pistorius said. “I got a chance to see the new archbishop on TV before today. I made it a point. I knew I wanted to be here.”

The procession is expected to start at 1:40 p.m. and the installation ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

There are no pre-planned street closures.

There are a few rules to keep in mind if you plan on attending the installation. No packages, hats, food or coffee are allowed inside.

You can watch the installation of Archbishop Nelson Perez beginning at 1:30 p.m. on CBSN Philadelphia.