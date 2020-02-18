PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of students and staff are celebrating their return to Ben Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy on Tuesday. The joint campus was previously shut down due to asbestos issues.

The building has undergone $37 million renovations and is now said to be asbestos free.

The renovations also included a new heating and cooling systems and new lighting.

“I’m so excited to be back. I’m just really proud of the teachers and the students and our community, especially our families being patient with us during this time,” Ben Franklin High School Principal Christine Borelli said.

The building had been shut down since September, forcing students to take classes elsewhere.

Currently, four schools in Philadelphia are closed for asbestos repairs.

They are T.M. Peirce Elementary, Clara Barton Elementary, James J. Sullivan Elementary and the Francis Hopkinson School.

CBS3 is told the school district plans to update the cleanup job at Sullivan later this week.