PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were injured following a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 7300 block of Ryers Avenue in Fox Chase, around 5:30 a.m.
Firefighters say a 21-year-old man and a woman in her 50’s were rushed to local hospitals.
Both are in critical condition.
No word on what sparked the fire.
