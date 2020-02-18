CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were injured following a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 7300 block of Ryers Avenue in Fox Chase, around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say a 21-year-old man and a woman in her 50’s were rushed to local hospitals.

Both are in critical condition.

No word on what sparked the fire.

