WATCH LIVE:Installation Mass For New Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez At Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four people were injured, two critically, following a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 7300 block of Ryers Avenue in Burholme, around 5:30 a.m.

Reports Of Several People Injured Following House Fire In Fox Chase

Firefighters say a 21-year-old man and a 82-year-old woman were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and then airlifted to Jefferson University Hospital. Both victims are in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were also transported to to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

Comments