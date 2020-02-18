Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four people were injured, two critically, following a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 7300 block of Ryers Avenue in Burholme, around 5:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four people were injured, two critically, following a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 7300 block of Ryers Avenue in Burholme, around 5:30 a.m.
Firefighters say a 21-year-old man and a 82-year-old woman were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and then airlifted to Jefferson University Hospital. Both victims are in critical condition.
A 26-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were also transported to to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition.
PFD members rescued, treated and transported two people from an all-hands fire today on Ryers Avenue in Burholme. @PhillyPolice transported two other people. The fire was placed under control at 6:22 a.m. and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/xke2JR9xlV
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) February 18, 2020
There is no word on what sparked the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.