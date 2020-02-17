CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Ten people from South Jersey and Philadelphia, including a 22-year-old YouTuber, are accused of orchestrating a $1.5 million fraud scheme where officials say they used social media to lure their victims. Twenty-two-year-old YouTuber Kayla Massa, of Gloucester City, and her 19-year-old sister Leire Massa, of Laurel Springs, are among 10 people charged with participating in a scheme to defraud individuals, companies and financial institutions by misappropriating the victims’ bank account information, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

The other eight people charged in the incident were 22-year-old William Logan, of Gloucester City, 22-year-old Jordan Herrin, of Berlin, 19-year-old Erasmo Feliciano, of Laurel Springs, 18-year-old Kevin McDaniels, of Sicklerville, 20-year-old Dezhon McCrae, of Penns Grove, 21-year-old Andrew Johnson, of Gloucester City, 27-year-old Alex Haines, of Woodbury, and 20-year-old Jabreel Martin, of Philadelphia.

Officials say postal inspectors connected stolen money orders to a series of fraudulent bank account activities at various local banks.

During their investigation, they found a group of individuals were posting advertisements on Instagram and Snapchat offering people the opportunity to make “quick cash” if they had accounts at certain banks.

Some of the group members acquired the victims’ banking information using a ruse and others printed counterfeit checks that were deposited into accounts.

The group members also used victims’ debit cards to withdraw cash and make large purchases, including buying money orders. Other items that were financed with the stolen money include luxury jewelry, watches, apparel, vehicles, and other luxury goods.

Most of the people who were victims of this scheme suffered financial losses and credit problems as a result.

Officials estimate the group of people stole more than $1.5 million.