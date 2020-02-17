CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A water main break has caused a street closure Monday morning in the city’s Spring Garden section. Officials say the water main break happened at 16th and Hamilton Streets just after 8 a.m.

Police have closed 16th Street between Callowhill and Spring Garden Streets.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

