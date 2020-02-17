Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A water main break has caused a street closure Monday morning in the city’s Spring Garden section. Officials say the water main break happened at 16th and Hamilton Streets just after 8 a.m.
Police have closed 16th Street between Callowhill and Spring Garden Streets.
COMMUTER ALERT: a water main break has 16th St CLOSED in the City from Callowhill to Spring Garden. Keep in mind 15th is also closed in the area for bridge construction. Take Broad Street or Callowhill to 18th to get onto Spring Garden @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/2nmBhMltSS
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 17, 2020
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
