PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man and woman were both were shot in the head during a home invasion in Kensington Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Frankford Avenue and East Ontario Street.
Police say the two victims, a 22-year-old woman and a man in his 20s, managed to run out of the first-floor apartment and flag down a woman driving by.
She started driving them to the hospital until she was stopped by police.
Both victims are in critical condition, according to police. Police say the woman was shot in the forehead and the man was shot in the back of the head.
Police hope nearby surveillance cameras will lead them to the shooter or shooters.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
