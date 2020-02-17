CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An American Airlines flight coming to Philadelphia made an emergency landing just moments after taking off from Charlotte. The below map from FlightAware shows the plane’s short flight.

Credit: CBS3

It had just taken off from Charlotte around 3:30 p.m. Monday when the pilot noticed a possible mechanical problem and turned the plane around.

It landed safely back in Charlotte about 10 minutes later.

There were 190 people on board, who are being put on a new plane to come to Philadelphia.

