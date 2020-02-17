Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An American Airlines flight coming to Philadelphia made an emergency landing just moments after taking off from Charlotte. The below map from FlightAware shows the plane’s short flight.
It had just taken off from Charlotte around 3:30 p.m. Monday when the pilot noticed a possible mechanical problem and turned the plane around.
It landed safely back in Charlotte about 10 minutes later.
There were 190 people on board, who are being put on a new plane to come to Philadelphia.
