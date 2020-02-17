Comments
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Authorities in New Castle, Delaware are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy. New Castle County police say Shamar Wallace hasn’t been seen since Feb. 14.
Officers were called to Caravel Avenue, near New Jersey Avenue, around 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a missing juvenile.
His mother tells police she last saw him at home, in the community of New Castle Crossings, Friday morning.
According to police, Shamar is known to play outside with neighborhood children and visit various apartments.
Shamar is described as a black male 5 feet 4 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white collar, black Nike sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.
Shamar’s nickname is “Bubba.”
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call New Castle County police at 302-573-2800.
