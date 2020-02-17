New Castle County Police Searching For Missing 10-Year-Old Shamar Davis





NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Authorities in New Castle, Delaware are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy. New Castle County police say Shamar Davis hasn’t been seen since Feb. 14.

Officers were called to Caravel Avenue, near New Jersey Avenue, around 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a missing juvenile.

His mother tells police she last saw him at home, in the community of New Castle Crossings, Friday morning. The mother’s boyfriend says they assumed Shamar was staying with friends which is why police weren’t called until Sunday.

According to police, Shamar is known to play outside with neighborhood children and visit various apartments.

“He’s been a nice kid. Never had a problem,” neighbor Pat Dallatore said. “Comes around from time to time, looking for some of the kids in the neighborhood, and other than that he’s been keeping to himself. He’s been an easy kid.”

Shamar is described as a black male 5 feet 4 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white collar, black Nike sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.

Shamar’s nickname is “Bubba.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call the New Castle County police at 302-573-2800, visit http://www.NCCPD.com, or message the New Castle County Police Facebook page. Citizens can also submit a tip anonymously by text. Send a text to 847411 with NCCDE in the text field and your tip.

CORRECTION: New Castle County police previously reported the missing child’s name as Shamar Wallace. His name has since been corrected to Shamar Davis.