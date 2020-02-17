CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Constitution Center is celebrating Presidents’ Day! A number of presidential-themed programs are planned for Monday and admission is free.

The center will feature talks and presentations, performances, trivia contests, and even a presidential costume contest.

The Constitution Center is open from 9:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

