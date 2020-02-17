Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Constitution Center is celebrating Presidents’ Day! A number of presidential-themed programs are planned for Monday and admission is free.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Constitution Center is celebrating Presidents’ Day! A number of presidential-themed programs are planned for Monday and admission is free.
The center will feature talks and presentations, performances, trivia contests, and even a presidential costume contest.
Did you know #TheodoreRoosevelt was the first president to win a Nobel Peace Prize?
On February 17, show off your best president or First Lady costume! #PresidentsDay is FREE, courtesy of @TDBank_US: https://t.co/OvDicZxX1u #NCCed pic.twitter.com/3xioZcZZvt
— National Constitution Center (@ConstitutionCtr) February 16, 2020
The Constitution Center is open from 9:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.
For more information, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.