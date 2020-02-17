



CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Cape May played a pivotal role in the abolitionist movement and the Underground Railroad. Cape May is now getting a highly-anticipated museum to showcase the efforts to get slaves to freedom.

The goal of the under-construction Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May is to not only bring you back to a time when slaves were escaping for their own lives, but planners also want you to know people were here to help.

“There were abolitionists, there were churches, there were Quakers here who we know helped Harriet and helped the Underground Railroad as it moved them forward,” museum trustee Lynda Towns said.

Tubman spent time in Cape May and Philadelphia helping slaves get to freedom.

The museum is being built in the historic Howell House on Lafayette Street. It once served as the parsonage for Macedonia Baptist Church located next door.

But before construction began, the house was vacant for 40 years and in danger of being demolished.

“We’re reminded every day of how special this project is,” contractor Zack Mullock.

The museum will tell Africans’ story from their life in Africa, their shipment to the United States, their centuries-long ordeal and their quest for freedom.

Wood planks salvaged from a house in Cape May that was also on the Underground Railroad will also be used.

“What we’re talking about is the history of Cape May and frankly the history of the United States of America. You can’t find a more important project,” Mullock said.

Construction has been ongoing for about a year now, and the museum is set to open on June 19.

“We felt like a celebration for freedom and emancipation on June 19 would be appropriate,” executive director of the museum Cynthina Mullock said.

June 19 is also known as Juneteenth — when the country’s last slaves were freed in Texas.

Planners say they hope people who come here will use Tubman’s example for their own lives.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you came from, It only matters where you’re going,” Rev. Harold Harris said.