Boyz II Men Makes $110K Donation To Philadelphia Schools For Music Programs

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s own Boyz II Men is giving back to the community that raised them. The musical group performed a sold-out show at the Met in Philadelphia on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s own Boyz II Men is giving back to the community that raised them. The musical group performed a sold-out show at the Met in Philadelphia on Friday.
But not before presenting a $110,000 check to the city’s school district to support music in schools.
The group members all attended The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.
You must log in to post a comment.