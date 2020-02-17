Boyz II Men Makes $110K Donation To Philadelphia Schools For Music Programs

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s own Boyz II Men is giving back to the community that raised them. The musical group performed a sold-out show at the Met in Philadelphia on Friday.

But not before presenting a $110,000 check to the city’s school district to support music in schools.

Photo Courtesy: Live Nation Philadelphia

The group members all attended The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.

