PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at Ben Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy will return to their shared school building Tuesday after months of renovations and asbestos clean-up. The Philadelphia School District closed the building at 550 N. Broad Street in Spring Garden at the beginning of October, after an environmental safety walk-through revealed damaged insulation material in the boiler room of the SLA commons area.
The building was already undergoing renovations at the time.
The revamped campus features new heating and cooling systems, LED lighting, a new cafeteria and updated learning and common spaces at a cost of $37 million.
After asbestos removal, the district says it conducted more than 120 environmental tests alongside the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers — which cleared the campus for re-occupancy.
Ben Franklin students temporarily attended classes at the old Khepera Charter School building in North Philadelphia, while SLA students were attending classes at Rodeph Shalom synagogue during the renovations.
