NEWPORT, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed inside of a New Castle County apartment on Saturday. The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the Newport Terrace Apartments on Bennett Court.

The victim was identified to CBS3 by her family as Emoni Rivers Boyd. Emoni’s family says she was taken from them too soon.

Her brother says Emoni was a loving sister and he’s going to miss her every day. Now police working to figure out what happened in the moments before that gun was fired.

A neighbor shared an image of Newport police responding to the apartment complex on Bennett Court, where officers found the teen fatally shot Saturday night.

“It was just full of cop cars,” neighbor Jasmyn Chambers said. “I just think about her parents and how they feel, and how she lost her life so young.”

On Sunday, crime scene tape is left behind and police are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the gunfire.

But neighbors say they heard loud music on the first-floor apartment when the gun was fired.

“Kids had a party and it just got out of hand,” one neighbor said.

Later in the evening, a woman who was at work at the time came home and found the girl not breathing.

“She came outside and screamed, ‘She’s dead,’ so it’s really sad,” Chambers said.

Neighbors say Emoni didn’t live in the apartment but was just there for the party.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is handling the case.

Police are only calling the incident a death investigation.

No arrests have been made and authorities say they do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by calling 302-741-2729.