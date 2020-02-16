Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott hung out with his loyal social media fans on Sunday night. Scott hosted an appreciation night for members of the Mike Scott Hive fan club at North Bowl in Northern Liberties.
Scott and his fans played games and watched the NBA All-Star Game.
Scott is known for interacting with fans on Twitter like few others.
Per fan requests, Scott has shown up at weddings and even gotten tattoos.
Scott says he thrives off his fans’ energy.
