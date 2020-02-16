Comments
NEWPORT, Del. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed inside of a New Castle County apartment. According to Delaware State Police, officers responded to an apartment around 10 p.m. on the unit block of Bennett Court.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the 15-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Officials have not identified the victim.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by calling 302-741-2729.
