PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an arrest has been made after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in North Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of West Nevada Street.
Authorities say the victim was stabbed once in his right arm by a known suspect.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
Police have not released any information about the suspect in custody.
No word on what led to the incident.
