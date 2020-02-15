Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A 54-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in the Logan section of Philadelphia. Officials say this happened just before 8 p.m. Friday at Broad and Ruscomb Streets.
According to police, the 54-year-old man was struck by a 2018 Volkswagen while crossing the street.
He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The striking vehicle remained on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
