PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday was one of the coldest days this season despite lots of misleading sunshine. Mother Nature had some people fooled Saturday.

One man said he didn’t expect it to be this cold on Saturday.

“No, no but I had a feeling it was coming on last night,” he said.

The sun might have been out in Center City, but the high winds and chilly temperatures took a bite out of some spirits.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, tweeted Saturday was one of the coldest days of the season.

The low temperature at NWS Mount Holly this morning was 11, which is the coldest of the season so far! 🥶 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 15, 2020

Some folks kept warm by taking a jog by the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Over on 6th and Market Streets, one cheesesteak vendor served up warmth any way he could.

“I got my steamer on, coffee pot on and grill on,” Steven Johnson said.

Johnson’s hope is the bitter cold would not keep his customers away.

“Once they know how good your food is, they’ll come around,” he said.

Nearby, construction crews were outside for hours setting steel on top of a building.

David Taylor’s secret to getting the job done?

“Hand warmers, good gloves,” he said.

And of course, layering up.

While some say the winter has been mild for the most part, many have their eyes set on spring.

“I’m ready for spring. I’m ready for spring, I’m over it,” one man said.