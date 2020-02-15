Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Health officials say a third period under observation for coronavirus in Delaware does not have the illness. The health department says 27 people in the state are being monitored.
Those people returned from mainland China within the past two weeks and are now showing symptoms.
Meanwhile, help is coming for Americans trapped on a quarantined cruise near Tokyo.
The U.S. is sending a plane to pick them up. It should arrive sometime on Sunday evening local time.
Once they get back to the U.S., they’ll be quarantined for two weeks at an Air Force base in either California or Texas.
