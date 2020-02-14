Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects who opened fire on two men in West Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened on Jan 15 just before 5 p.m. on the 100 block of North Ruby Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspects approaching the 22-year-old and 26-year-old victims before opening fire.
The gunmen were last seen heading north on Ruby Street.
Police say both victims were critically injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.
