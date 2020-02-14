Philadelphia Police: Man Shot, Killed Overnight In Mantua

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua section, late Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at Union and Wallace Streets.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua section, late Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at Union and Wallace Streets.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot six times: twice in the upper back, twice in the abdomen, once in the left hip and once in the right side.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.