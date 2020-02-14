Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times throughout his body in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened on the 4500 block of North Smedley Street.
Police say the man, who is in his late-20s, was shot in the face, torso, left leg and left arm.
He was transported to Albert Einstien Medical Center and is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
