PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 38-year-old man was critically injured after an explosion in a fire pit in his backyard. The incident happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of Solly Avenue in the city’s Fox Chase section.
Authorities say the victim was lighting a fire pit when he poured gasoline onto the fire, which resulted in the gas can he was holding to explode.
The man was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.
Fire officials are continuing to investigate.
