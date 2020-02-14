PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The jury in Ari Goldstein‘s sexual assault trial has been dismissed for the weekend. The jury will be back to deliberate on Tuesday.
Closing arguments wrapped up Friday in the sexual assault trial of Goldstein, a former president of a Temple University fraternity who is accused of sexually assaulting one woman and attempting to sexually assault a second victim in 2017 and 2018.
The jury deliberated for about two hours Friday after the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments. Both of the accusers were in court for the closing arguments.
And now a jury of new women and three men are deciding Goldstein’s fate
Goldstein’s attorney, Perry de Marco, argued during opening statements that those two women are “confused.”
One victim says, during what began as a consensual sexual encounter in November 2017 at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house, Goldstein became aggressive with her during oral sex after she tried resisting and said no.
On the stand this week, she said through tears, “I wanted to move on with my life and forget that it happened.”
She later came forward to police after hearing about another incident involving Goldstein.
In February 2018, a second victim says Goldstein also invited her to his fraternity house bedroom to smoke marijuana. When she arrived, she said Goldstein pinned her to the bed and attempted to have oral sex after she also had said no. She then ran out.
Goldstein has denied the charges.
Temple suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi last year.
