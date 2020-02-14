PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is a popular Valentine’s Day tradition – getting married at Philadelphia’s famed Love Park. For some Valentine’s Day can either be a great day or it’s a very painful day, but love filled the air on Friday and that’s because people are getting married at Love Park.
Three couples decided to tie the knot as part of a promotion from Power 99.
All of the couples were willing to walk down the aisle on an incredibly cold and windy day, including Ameen Rucker and his new bride Devon.
They’ve been together for 11 years, they have a daughter together and now they’re husband and wife.
“We here. This for life, it is what it is. Until the wheels fall off,” Ameen Rucker said. “This is a significant t moment for both of us. Not what we expected, but it was time and I’m glad it happened.”
“It’s different. We normally don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day so it’ll be a special day for us,” Devon Rucker said.
So Ameen and Devon did it, they got married but there are plenty of other just trying to survive this Valentine’s Day.
