PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Closing arguments get underway Friday in the sexual assault trial of Ari Goldstein. The former president of a Temple University fraternity is accused of sexually assaulting one woman and attempting to sexually assault a second victim in 2017 and 2018.
Goldstein’s attorney, Perry de Marco, argued during opening statements that those two women are “confused.”
One victim says, during what began as a consensual sexual encounter in November 2017 at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house, Goldstein became aggressive with her during oral sex after she tried resisting and said no.
On the stand this week, she said through tears, “I wanted to move on with my life and forget that it happened.”
She later came forward to police after hearing about another incident involving Goldstein.
In February 2018, a second victim says Goldstein also invited her to his fraternity house bedroom to smoke marijuana. When she arrived, she said Goldstein pinned her to the bed and attempted to have oral sex after she also had said no. She then ran out.
Goldstein has denied the charges.
Temple suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi last year.
