PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot three times by an officer during a struggle in North Philadelphia Friday night. It happened near 28th and Somerset Streets just before 9 p.m.

Police were called to the scene for a robbery in progress. Police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the area of 22nd and Somerset Streets.

While searching the area for the robbery suspect, police saw a 17-year-old boy that fit the description of the robbery suspect.

“During the course of the investigation, they performed a pat-down, they detected what they believed to be a weapon in his waistband,” Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said. “That male reached for that weapon. The officers engaged in a brief struggle with that individual and during the course of that struggle, one of the officers discharged his firearm approximately three times.”

Police say the man was shot three times — two in the leg and once in the lower back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

Police say a revolver was recovered from the suspect.

Police say they do not believe the 17-year-old is the suspect wanted for the robbery that sparked the police presence.

“At this point, it doesn’t appear that he’s the person who committed the robbery but both incidents are under investigation,” Kinebrew said.

The 35-year-old officer who fired the shots was uninjured. Police say he is a six-year veteran of the force.

An investigation is ongoing.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.