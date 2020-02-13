



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds more Philadelphia students are not in their classroom Thursday as the school district deals with asbestos in two more schools. The teachers’ union is expected to call on Gov. Tom Wolf to declare a state of emergency in a press conference later today.

Clara Barton and James Sullivan Elementary Schools are the latest of 10 known schools in Philadelphia that have found asbestos inside and require remediation. They will be shuttered for the remainder of the week.

Parents and students showed up this morning at Barton Elementary for school without knowing it had been closed and were turned away and told to go home.

CBS3 is told asbestos was found in an attic where an old ventilation system was inactive — that area was not accessible to students or staff.

The school was closed as a precaution.

Presidents’ Day is on Monday so the school will decide over the weekend if it will be safe to reopen on Tuesday.

But, this isn’t the only school to turn up with asbestos in the last day.

James Sullivan Elementary also found asbestos in an attic as well that requires remediation.

There is fear is that asbestos issues will continue to grow.

“It’s gotta stop somehow,” parent Derrick Little. “It’s crazy another school with kids can’t go to school. Kids like to go to school and get up and walk to school, now they’re here and being told to go home. It’s disappointing.”

“It’s no secret most of the buildings are old. Asbestos materials are in those buildings,” school district spokeswoman Monica Lewis said. “We’ve been dealing with it for some time. We’re willing and we want to work with the Philadelphia teachers’ inion and all stakeholders to address the situation as quickly as possible. The main priority is the safety of our children.”

The teachers’ union has called a press conference for 4:15 p.m. today. They plan to call for the governor to declare a state of emergency and release immediate funding for remediation.