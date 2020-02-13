Comments
CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — In honor of Valentine’s Day, this week’s Taste With Tori heads to Yhanne’s House of Cheesecakes, where the story of how it started is just as sweet as the cheesecakes they serve. What’s not to love when it comes to the sweet taste and creamy texture of the perfect cheesecake?
At Yhanne’s House of Cheesecakes in Clayton, it isn’t just love at first bite — you might just have to hold yourself back from going facefirst in any one of their 50 flavors, including gluten and sugar-free.
Yhanne’s first cheesecake was even so good, it sealed the deal on his engagement night.
Watch the full Taste With Tori at Yhanne’s House of Cheesecakes above.
