PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects they say stole multiple iPhones from an AT&T store in the Philadelphia Mills mall. The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the store located at 1358 Franklin Mills Circle in Northeast Philly.
Police say the two suspects entered the store through its rear and forced an employee to open a cabinet storing several iPhones.
The two suspects allegedly stole multiple iPhones and fled through the mall, police say.
If you have any information about the suspects, you’re urged to contact police at 215-686-3153/3154.
