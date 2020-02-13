PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man died in police custody on Wednesday. Police responded to the parking lot of a Rite Aid at 4600 N. Broad St. shortly after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a radio call of a hospital case.
Upon arrival, police say a crowd was gathered around a shirtless 28-year-old man who was lying between two parked cars. Police say naloxone was administered to the man by a pharmacist before their arrival.
The man then became agitated, screaming and striking cars and the ground with his body, according to police.
Police say officers attempted to place the man in handcuffs for safety reasons and during the struggle, a 31-year-old officer punched the man in the face.
The man was then placed in handcuffs and transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Authorities say the man became unresponsive while en route to the hospital and was unable to be resuscitated. He was pronounced dead by medics just before 6 p.m.
“Any loss of life brings pain, sadness, and questions for all involved,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “We will conduct a thorough, complete and objective investigation. At present, because the encounter involved an application of force, the involved officer has been placed in administrative duty status as the investigation proceeds. Additionally, the Department is reviewing existing policies and procedures at it relates to facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.”
The incident is under investigation.
