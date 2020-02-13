OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man accused of running a methamphetamine lab out of his pickup truck has pled guilty. Officials say 41-year-old Michael Canto, of Jackson Township, pled guilty to charges of maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility on Wednesday.
While investigating illegal drug activity, officers performed a lawful stop of a motorcycle driven by Canto on July 31, 2019. They found Canto was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and arrested.
Police then obtained a warrant to search a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck owned by Canto. A search of the truck provided evidence indicating that Canto was running a methamphetamine production facility of out his truck.
He will be sentenced on April 3. Officials are seeking a sentence of five years in New Jersey State Prison with a two-year period of parole ineligibility.
