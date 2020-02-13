BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car as both tried to exit Interstate 95 in Bucks County. The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Bristol.
Randy Reyes-Jaquez, 25, of Elizabeth, was riding a motorcycle northbound at a high rate of speed when he and the driver of a car both attempted to take Exit 39, according to Pennsylvania state police. The motorcycle crossed in front of the car, authorities said, and the car’s driver — a 37-year-old Bristol man — tried unsuccessfully to avoid a collision.
Reyes-Jaquez was thrown from the motorcycle and struck the car’s windshield. He landed in the roadway while the motorcycle ended up in a grassy area on the west side of the road.
Reyes-Jaquez was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The driver of the car, whose name was not released, apparently was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
